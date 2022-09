August 2022

The royal family sent their standard social media messages to Meghan on her 41st birthday.

“Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex,” William and Kate’s official account tweeted alongside a photo of Meghan at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Charles and Camilla’s account opted for a picture from the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, writing, “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”