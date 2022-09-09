A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

August 2022

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan further detailed the reasons she and Harry left royal life behind. The duchess pointed to the strict rules about releasing family photos as one example of what made life in “The Firm” so difficult.

“There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she explained. “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” the podcast host asked. “You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”