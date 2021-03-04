A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

December 2018

In November 2018, Harry and Meghan made headlines for moving to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Sources told Us in December 2018 that Meghan struggled with royal rules regarding the press after she made headlines when her personal assistant, Melissa Toubati, and secretary, Samantha Cohen, quit six months after the pair’s nuptials.

“It’s just been frustrating and stressful to have no voice,” a royal insider told Us. “She’s always relied on her own voice to stand up for others, and for herself. So not being able to say anything is a debilitating feeling. She’s always been so independent, her entire life, and that’s all been taken away from her. She’s always been able to clap back on social media and now she can’t.”

There were also reports at the time that palace staff didn’t “trust” Meghan. While one staffer reportedly said she “comes with a lot of baggage,” another employee was allegedly overheard referring to the Suits alum as “Harry’s showgirl.”