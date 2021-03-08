A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

January 2019

Meghan revealed in March 2021 that she hit her lowest point when she was five months pregnant with Archie.

“One of the things that still haunts me is this photograph that someone had sent me, we had to go to an official event at the Royal Albert Hall,” Meghan recalled of the January 2019 event. “A friend said, ‘I know that you don’t look at pictures, but oh my God, you guys look so great’ and sent it to me. I zoomed in and what I saw was the truth of what that moment was. Because right before we had to leave for that, I had just [told Harry that I didn’t want to be alive anymore] that morning.”

Meghan went on to claim that she told the family that she wanted to seek treatment but was told that “it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

As for the event, Meghan noted that she went because she warned Harry that she couldn’t be “left alone.” She explained: “And that picture, if you zoom in, what I see is how tightly his knuckles are gripped around me. You can see the whites of our knuckles because we are smiling and doing our job, but we are both just trying to hold on.”