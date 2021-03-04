Royals A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family By Sarah Hearon 4 hours ago Shutterstock 20 8 / 20 July 2018 The duchesses appeared to be on good terms in July 2018 when they attended Wimbledon together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History Kendall Jenner’s Clearing Skincare Routine Includes This Cult-Favorite Serum More News