A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

June 2022

Meghan traveled with Harry and their two little ones, Archie and Lilibet, to England to attend their first royal event since stepping down from their senior duties in March 2020 — the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A source told Us at the time that the couple “wouldn’t miss it for the world” and kicked off the weekend activities by attending Trooping the Colour in honor of the monarch’s historic 70 years on the throne. While the couple did not stand alongside Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony, they weren’t far away, instead taking in the parade from the Major General’s Office.