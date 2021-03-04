A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

March 2021

Harry and Meghan filmed a sit-down interview with CBS for March 2021.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan said during a sneak peek of the special. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”

Sources told Us that William and Kate were “appalled” by their decision to do the interview, especially as Philip remained in the hospital amid his ongoing heart condition.