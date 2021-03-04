A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

May 2018

When Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, opted not to attend her May 2018 nuptials after he was caught staging photos with the paparazzi, Prince Charles stepped in to walk her down the aisle.

There were conflicting reports, however, about Meghan and Kate’s relationship at this time, with some outlets claiming the women fought about Princess Charlotte’s outfit for the wedding. There were also reports that the queen didn’t approve of Meghan’s tiara choice. The Finding Freedom authors suggested that Queen Elizabeth’s official dressmaker, Angela Kelly, was the one who had issues with Meghan’s pick — the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara.