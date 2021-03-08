A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

May 2019

According to Harry and Meghan, the pair weren’t asked to take the iconic photo outside of the Lindo Wing when Archie was born in 2019. During their CBS sit-down in March 2021, the couple also shut down reports that they opted not to give Archie a royal title, claiming that they were given “no explanation” as to why their son wouldn’t receive a title or the subsequent security that comes with it.

Meghan also revealed that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born … and what that would mean or look like.”