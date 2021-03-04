A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

November 2017

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Duchess Camila and William and Kate all celebrated Harry and Meghan’s engagement in November 2017. Harry and Meghan also confirmed in their engagement interview that she met the queen — and the two women hit it off.

“It’s incredible, I think, you know, a) to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me,” she said at the time. “So that when I met her, I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. … She’s an incredible woman.”

Meghan subsequently became the first “fiancée” to have Christmas with the royal family in December 2017.