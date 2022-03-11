Jameela Jamil

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” the Good Place alum tweeted on Wednesday. “This same 24 hours in the day s—t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

In an Instagram post, Jamil acknowledged that the Kardashians are a “super impressive family of businesswomen,” but she questioned why they were asked for business advice in the first place. “They shouldn’t be asked about their secret to success,” she wrote, adding that she believes their success is based largely on their appearances. “They shouldn’t answer those questions. It’s all obvious to everyone, and I hope nobody holds themselves to the standards of people who were raised by millionaires.”