“A leg up is what you need in that world,” Joy Behar said during Thursday’s episode of The View. “She’s pretty, that helps.”

As the moderator, Whoopi Goldberg pointed out that Kim was the subject of ridicule following her sex tape leak, but she added, “I think everybody works very hard.”

Hostin called the sisters’ comments “elitist” and “privileged” while reflecting on her own rise to success. “Her mother got her a gig and the entire family in 2007 on Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she said. “Five years later, 2012, she’s been making $10 million a year.”