Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s Relationship Timeline

October 2021

During an appearance on the “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast, Trainor raised eyebrows when she discussed a special feature in the couple’s home.

“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” she detailed. “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

The “Hopeless Romance” singer added: “We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”