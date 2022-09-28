Body Doubts

The “Never Be the Same Again” songstress recalled being “frozen in place” when she was called out for her weight amid the height of the Spice Girls. “I felt sick. I turned to the other girls, who were looking anywhere but me,” she wrote. “I was mortified. My whole face burned, the embarrassment spreading around my body. I tried to blink back the tears that were starting to sting my eyes. Forcing a smile back onto my face, I sat back on the lounger. No one said a word.”

She revealed that Beckham later told her that the group’s financier Chic Murphy had “pulled her aside and said something similar about her weight, [saying], ‘Look at you in that bikini. You need to lose a few pounds, love.’”

Chisholm confessed: “That night, I lay awake as Mel B slept peacefully across from me. My mind was racing: ‘I dance all the time, I’m active, I’m a size 10, maybe a 12. Am I not seeing things the way they truly are? Am I overweight?’”