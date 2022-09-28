David Beckham Was Part of Their ‘Inner Circle’

The “I Turn to You” singer detailed how Victoria met her now-husband, David Beckham, revealing that she was at the soccer match where they first connected. “We went to the players’ lounge after the game where we were accosted by a very drunk Simon Le Bon from Duran Duran,” Chisholm remembered, noting that once she was able to escape the musician she spotted Victoria with the former soccer star.

“David and Victoria got together quickly after that second meeting and, well, we all know the rest of that story. As soon as they swapped numbers, they were inseparable.” She noted that the duo, who have been married since 1999, “were madly in love.” Chisholm also explained that once the retired athlete started seeing the designer, he was accepted into their squad.

“David quickly became one of the girls. Don’t forget, ‘If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends,’ and lucky for him he was allowed into the inner circle,” she wrote. “We liked him because he was quiet and he didn’t get involved, he didn’t interfere. He was always very sweet and he was very shy back then. He supported Victoria, and us, and he also had his own very successful career to focus on.”