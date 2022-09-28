Geri Became the Spice Girls’ ‘Pseudo Manager’

“Geri quickly emerged as wanting to be the leader of the group,” Sporty Spice explained. “She struggled with the performance side of things much more than the rest of us. Perhaps to make up for that, Geri took on the role of pseudo-manager: she had ideas on how we should dress, how we should sound and who we should be.”

Chisholm dished on Halliwell’s leadership style, writing, “Even though she was only a year or two older than the rest of us, I always had the sense that Geri was on borrowed time. She didn’t have a moment to waste, there was an urgency that meant she’d bump heads with people, but this is what ultimately propelled the group forward to success.”

She continued: “Not to say our success rested on Geri, but with her in an unofficial management role, and with the rest of us physically and vocally able to bring to life what we envisioned, we were invincible.”