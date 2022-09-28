Mel B and Geri Clashed

Halliwell’s determination to be the group’s unofficial leader didn’t always sit well according to Chisholm, who pointed out that “Mel B had strong ideas as well, and they didn’t always align with Geri’s.” During the early days, “Neither of them was afraid to express how they felt, and tempers flared,” she wrote.

Tension with Scary and Ginger was also fueled by “living in such close quarters” and being away from home for long periods of time. “We’d get tired and frustrated with each other, but obviously, five people living and working together is going to be a bumpy ride,” Chisholm explained.

The “Protected” singer recalled: “Some of the girls were very confident and weren’t afraid to make their opinions heard (Mel B and Geri) and the rest of us were relatively quiet and happy to go with the flow (Emma, Victoria, and I).”

She claimed that “Mel B and Geri could be very bossy and often Mel B would get frustrated with Geri doing a move or harmony wrong.” As a result, Chisholm dubbed herself the “peacemaker,” saying that she would try to “calm things down” and get her bandmates to “see each other’s perspectives.” She often got help from Bunton, who was a “voice of reason,” and Victoria, who was “good at cutting through the tension with some perfectly timed droll remark.”