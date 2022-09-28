The Shock of Geri’s Exit

According to Chisholm, the girls learned in spring 1998 that Halliwell was leaving the group when their lawyer, Andrew Thompson, called Victoria. “’Geri’s leaving the band,’ he told her. ‘She’s had enough,’” he said over the phone, which prompted an “emergency meeting” at Spice HQ.

“We still weren’t taking it entirely seriously at that point, but we were a little unnerved that the lawyer had been in touch. That’s what had happened when we sacked Simon [Fuller],” Chisholm wrote. “But Geri had said this before and didn’t mean it. This time would be the same, surely, we thought. We all took it in turns trying to ring her, but we couldn’t reach her.”

The redhead, however, didn’t respond to any of their messages, which is when “reality sunk in” and Chisholm realized “Geri was gone.” She remembered knowing that the Halliwell “wasn’t coming back” when the ladies learned that Halliwell was making a documentary with Molly Dineen and she’d already started filming. “Geri clearly had no intention of being a Spice Girl anymore,” she recalled of the moment.