The Ultimate Comeback

Despite Victoria’s absence, the remaining Spice Girls headed out on tour in 2019. “It was my favorite tour. I felt like I was in a place where I could appreciate it and it felt very, very special,” Chisholm wrote, noting that she felt the “absence of Victoria’s presence” while on stage. “I realized I could be a solo artist and a Spice Girl. I was always frightened because when it comes to the Spice Girls, everything else is eclipsed, nothing else matters because the Spice Girls is huge.”

Chisholm, Bunton, Halliwell and Brown have since released the July 2021 EP for the 25th anniversary for “Wannabe” and the album Spice25, which dropped in October 2021. The group announced in September 2022 that Spiceworld25, which combines their old songs and some remixes, will come out in November 2022.