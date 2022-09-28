Victoria Was ‘Freaking Out’ Over Their Olympics Reunion

When the Spice Girls reunited for the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony in London, it became clear that Victoria was no longer a fan of being on stage. “She found performing so stressful, and if anything was going to make you anxious, it would be doing the Olympics to an audience of nearly a billion people,” Chisholm explained in her book. “She was really freaking out before we went on. We tried to calm her down because she was so nervous. I think she thought, ‘I can’t put myself through this again.’”

The mother of one pointed out that after that show, it “solidified that the stage was not the place” for Victoria. Chisholm teased in her memoir, “We’re still hopeful she’ll join us for something extra special” down the line.