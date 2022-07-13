July 2022

Ritter celebrated his wife’s Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in July 2022. “Ahhhhh!!!!! Congratulations to the most incredible person through and through! I am so proud of you!! It has been so inspiring to watch you give one beautiful performance after another, you deserve every recognition that has come/is coming your way! Also I love you!” he wrote via Twitter with a photo of all the nominees, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “This is for/about @melanielynskey i should clarify! I was too excited.”

Lynskey replied, “You could rightfully say all of these things to any one of these amazing women (apart from ‘I love you’, please) ❤️❤️❤️.”

The actress later gushed about her husband’s sweet reaction to her nomination. “He’s so excited. We had a little cry. I mean, it’s really sweet,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He made some toast for me while I was in the middle of talking to people. He made some toast that he cut into the shape of the word ‘Emmy,’ which took a lot of time I think. And it was really cute. So yeah, he’s really happy. And it’s nice [that] he’s not the only Emmy nominee in the house anymore.”