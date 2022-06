Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The Wade family rang in Zaya’s 15th birthday with a summer camp-themed event in their backyard. “Camp Zaya in full effect!!” Union wrote over a video of the party, which was attended by the teen’s family and friends. While she participated in the typical birthday celebrations and posed for pictures with her siblings, Zaya managed to avoid taking a birthday dip in the pool, despite her brother and father’s best efforts.