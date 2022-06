2018

It was a big year for the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star, who stunned on the 2018 Oscars carpet in a red Christian Dior Haute Couture gown. Not only was she nominated for Best Actress for The Post, she broke her own record of 20 Academy Award nods with her 21st nomination for the role. A major TV role was also announced for Streep in January 2018, with the award-winner taking on the part of Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s late character, Perry Wright.