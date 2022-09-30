Did Tua Tagovailoa Get a Concussion During the Bills Game?
Following a tackle during the September 25 game, Tagovailoa left the game for a period of time to undergo concussion protocol. After returning – and helping the Dolphins win — he told reporters that he had a back injury.
“I hit my back and [it] kind of hurt and then I got up and that’s kind of why I stumbled,” Tagovailoa said after the game. “My back kind of locked up on me. But for the most part, I’m good, passed whatever concussion protocol they had.”
He was listed as "questionable" going into Thursday's game due to a "back/ankle" issue.