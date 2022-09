Has Tua Tagovailoa Been Discharged?

“QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team tonight,” the Dolphins tweeted just before midnight.

The following day, ESPN reported that Tagovailoa was in “good spirits” upon returning home. “MRI to come, possibly second opinion. Initial tests showed no structural damage,” Jeremy Fowler tweeted on Friday, September 30.