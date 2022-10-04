NFL Players Association Fires Doctor Who Cleared Tua Tagovailoa to Play

‘Several Mistakes’ in the Initial Exam

In October 2022, ESPN reported that the doctor who cleared Tagovailoa during the September 25 game was fired after an investigation found that there were “several mistakes” made during his evaluation.

Bennet Omalu, the neuropathologist credited with connecting CTE to football injuries, also weighed in on the situation, telling TMZ that he hopes Tagovailoa retires. “Tua, my brother. I love you,” the doctor said. “I love you as much as I love my son. Stop playing. Stop. Hang your helmet and gallantly walk away.”