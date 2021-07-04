Love Lives

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Kiss on 4th of July Vacation: See Their Romantic Travel Photos

By
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Kiss on 4th of July Vacation: See Their Romantic Travel Pics
 Courtesy of Lori Harvey/Instagram
4
2 / 4
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Reaching Out

“Baecation,” Harvey wrote on a clip that appeared show Jordan’s hand on her leg.

Back to top