Why the Timing of Michael B. Jordan’s Romance With Lori Harvey Was ‘Right’

“When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through,” the Journal for Jordan star explained during a The Hollywood Reporter interview, referring to why it was the right time to take their romance public. “It takes a special person to deal with that.”

He noted that once “the situation for me was real enough” to share, he was willing to open up about their whirlwind romance.

“There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal,” he told the outlet. “I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.”