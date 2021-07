July 2021

“I had a lot of pent-up romance. It was fun. I’m a creative guy,” Jordan said on an episode of “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” podcast, reflecting on his extravagant Valentine’s Day date that included renting out an aquarium. “That was kind of on the fly. You had to be even more creative because a lot of things weren’t open. It was a good time. I kind of put myself in a tough situation … I gotta figure out next year.”