May 2021

While participating in an episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, Harvey dished about her upcoming skincare line and revealed her boyfriend’s role in making sure each product is ready for market. “I test all my products, of course, on myself,” she says in the video clip. “But, I also test them on my boyfriend. He has become my live test model.” Since Jordan starting using her products, his on-set makeup artists have complimented his skin, which he’s proudly told his girlfriend.