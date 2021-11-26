Top 5

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline: How the ‘Creed’ Star Found Love With the Model

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline
November 2021

The pair celebrated their first anniversary by sharing sweet tributes to one another via social media. “Happy anniversary,” the actor captioned a series of photos with his love via his Instagram Story. “It’s been a year crazy!!”

Lori, for her part, gave fans an inside look at the couple’s anniversary celebrations, including a peek at their tasting menu for their romantic dinner. “Happy anniversary my love,” she captioned an Instagram Story video of Jordan at a restaurant.

