September 2021

During an appearance on The Real, the model reflected on how she knew that her relationship with the actor was something special.

“We just really balance each other,” she said in September 2021. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”

Harvey highlighted how her boyfriend was “so sweet, very attentive” when it comes to making her happy.

“He listens to me and the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort. Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that, but it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special, like he just listens to me when I talk,” she noted. “Even the other day, I just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer’s market, so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, ‘What are you doing, I’m going to come pick you up’ and he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day. So, it’s things like that.”