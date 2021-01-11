Kendall Jenner

After Jordan was spotted with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in May 2015, he called out social media trolls who had hostile reactions to the photos.

“A lot of Black fans were feeling like, ‘Oh, my God, he should have been with a Black woman’ and that whole thing. I get it, but on the other hand it’s, like, relax. You know — it’s 2015. It’s OK!” he told GQ that September. “People can like one another, not necessarily from the same history or culture or whatever the f–k it is. It’s just the new world, you know what I mean?”