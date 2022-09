2016

Bublé and Lopilato’s second son, Elias, was born. That same year, Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. Although he has been in remission since 2017, the health scare was devastating to his parents.

“I much rather would have it have been me. Many times I wish that it had been,” the “It’s a Beautiful Day” musician said during an appearance on the Today show in October 2018.