2020

Bublé came under fire for elbowing his wife and throwing his arms around her while she appeared uncomfortable during an April Instagram Live

Lopilato defended her husband after the online backlash, writing in Spanish via Instagram, “It is incredible how some human beings are!! While we cross this pandemic, and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness, uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to live to bring them a little joy, entertainment, and we have to bear to listen and see what malicious people publish who come out to talk about anything and without knowing anything about our family. I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more!!”