2021

The “Crazy Love” musician told Us that his wife wanted one more baby — but he was on the fence.

“I said, ‘Lu, I don’t know how I feel about that.’ I said, ‘Three is good, you know?’ My wife giggled, and I said, ‘What’s funny?’ And she said, ‘I think it’s so cute that you think you have an option,’” he joked at the time.