November 2020

To celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, Zeta-Jones shared a video montage that featured several photos of the couple over the years. “20 years ago today Michael and I were married!! What an amazing magical night that was,” she captioned the video post, which was set to James Brown’s 1964 “I Feel Good” track. “And 7304.85 days and nights on, I love you now as I did then. ( except for the point 85 bit) 😂 Thank you for the love and laughter. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ .”

Meanwhile, Douglas shared a two-minute audio clip to Instagram that detailed their decades-long love story. He captioned the sweet gesture, “Happy 20th Anniversary my darling! I love you always and forever @catherinezetajones ❤️ .”