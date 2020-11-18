September 2020

The twosome sweetly honored each other on their joint birthday. For Zeta-Jones’ tribute, she honored not just her husband but other celebrities who shares their birthday, including Will Smith. “Happy Birthday Will, Heather, Serge, Barbara and OF COURSE the father of my children and my husband Michael ,” she wrote, leading the post with a pic of her longtime love. “And to the ‘man of steel’ our dear friend Christopher, you are always in our hearts and never forgotten. Happy Birthday my fellow Libras! ..”

The Ant-Man actor shared a video montage filled with photos of the pair over the years. “Happy Birthday Catherine! I bet you are glad this year is over,” he captioned the video, which was set to “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day. “Here’s to the future @catherinezetajones.”