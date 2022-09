2. Does Michele Morrone Have Kids?

The actor shares two sons — Marcus and Brando — with his ex-wife.

“I love spending time with my kids,” he told the magazine. “My son Marcus is eight, and Brando is 5. Being a dad is one of the most amazing things life 8 give you. We love to go to the beach and just relax, play, or I’ll grab my guitar and start making music.”