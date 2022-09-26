3. How Many ‘365’ Films Has Michele Morrone Appeared In — and Has He Defended the Plot?

Morrone plays Massimo Torricelli in all three of Netflix’s 365 Days movies: 365 Days, 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days. The erotic romantic trilogy has faced backlash for the portrayal of sex trafficking and rape since its 2020 debut.

“I think it’s important to remember that this film is based on a work of fiction,” he told E! News in August 2020. “365 Days was a very successful book in Poland before it was made into a movie. When an audience watches a film, I think they know what they see on screen is not always real, but my job as an actor is to make it feel real, to make you connect to Massimo even though he is a mob boss.”