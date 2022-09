4. Michele Morrone Has More Than 30 Tattoos

He told People that he lost count on how much ink he’s gotten over the years. “And I don’t want to stop it. I see my body as a book,” he said. “I like to ink every important thing that happened in my life. I recently added a tattoo that I inked myself which reads ‘Angelica, Margarita and Stefania,’ which are my sisters, my siblings. There was a huge misunderstanding about it, people thought it said ‘Anna-Maria.'”