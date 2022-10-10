September 2022
During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Branch addressed her domestic assault arrest. “I don’t condone violence. I slapped my husband, not the finest moment of my life,” she said.
The songwriter also spoke highly of her experience with couple’s therapy and expressed optimism about the future of her marriage.
"My husband and I have started therapy recently and I wish that we had started it six months ago," she said. "It's made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time."