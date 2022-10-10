Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exes

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney’s Relationship Timeline: Collaboration, Marriage and More

By
Michelle Branch Speaks Out About Patrick Carney Altercation: ‘I Slapped My Husband
Michelle Branch Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
13
11 / 13
podcast

September 2022

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Branch addressed her domestic assault arrest. “I don’t condone violence. I slapped my husband, not the finest moment of my life,” she said.

The songwriter also spoke highly of her experience with couple’s therapy and expressed optimism about the future of her marriage.

“My husband and I have started therapy recently and I wish that we had started it six months ago,” she said. “It’s made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time.”

See Full Gallery