In Therapy

Branch revealed that she and Carney had begun couple’s therapy during a September 2022 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

“How we were going was unsustainable, so, maybe this will give us the tools to have a stronger marriage than we’ve ever had. We’re rolling up our sleeves and doing the work,” she said.

The songwriter also addressed her August 2022 domestic assault arrest, saying, “I don’t condone violence. I slapped my husband, not the finest moment of my life.”