Why Was Michelle Arrested?

Hours before she announced the duo’s split, Branch was arrested for domestic assault in Nashville and taken into custody. “Michelle stated that she and her husband are having marital issues and had been arguing,” read court documents obtained by Us. “The argument began at another location and continued when they arrived home. The argument escalated and Michelle admitted to slapping Patrick in the facial area one to two times.”

Carney, for his part, told authorities that Branch “slapped him during the argument.” Officers noted that the drummer did not have any visible injuries.

After Branch was released on $1,000 bail, her next court date was set for November 2022.