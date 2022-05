Letter to the Court

Before Josh’s sentencing, Michelle wrote a May 2022 letter to the judge on behalf of her son’s character. According to a Daily Mail excerpt, she noted: “Joshua has always been a positive and upbeat person. He is wise financially — saving money for the future and purposing not to go into debt. He is a good provider for his family, working diligently and thinking of creative ways to support and care of his wife and children.”