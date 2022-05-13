Thankful for Treatment

Amid Josh’s earlier struggles, he resided at a faith-based treatment facility in Rockford, Illinois, for six months.

“Josh has completed his residential rehabilitation program,” a statement from his folks read in March 2016. “We are so thankful for everyone who worked with Josh in this program. It was a crucial first step in recovery and healing for Josh. … We look to God for help and guidance and place all of our trust in Him. We are forever grateful for the love and prayers offered by so many and hope you will continue to pray in the days ahead.”