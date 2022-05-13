Top 5

Everything Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar Have Said About Son Josh’s Child Pornography Scandal and Arrest

Jim Bob Michelle Duggar Speak Out After Counting On Cancellation
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar with their children. Beth Hall/AP/Shutterstock
The End of ‘Counting On’

Amid Josh’s scandal, the family’s Counting On series was canceled by TLC.

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children,” the parents wrote in a statement on their website in July 2021. “Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous—following God is an exciting adventure!”

They added: “We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years. We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!”

