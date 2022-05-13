The End of ‘Counting On’

Amid Josh’s scandal, the family’s Counting On series was canceled by TLC.

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children,” the parents wrote in a statement on their website in July 2021. “Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous—following God is an exciting adventure!”

They added: “We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years. We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!”