Gone But Never Forgotten

The Blue Valentine star told Marie Claire in January 2011 that she will never be able to fill the void left by Ledger. “Obviously, for me and for [Matilda], there’s a hole in our life. Of course, the natural inclination is to want to fill it and make it disappear, but what I’ve come to recently is that it’s impossible,” she explained. “Nothing will fill in that hole, because what we want back, we can’t get, which is this person. I’m not going to rush anything and scamper around like a mad person and make myself crazy. I’m going to be respectful of the absence. I’m not trying to fill it up. It is what it is.”