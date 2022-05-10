Lost Dreams

The My Week With Marilyn actress revealed to GQ in January 2012 that she would have liked to have more children with the Australian actor. “I really wanted, and I really expected or imagined, that Matilda would have siblings that were close to her age,” she said at the time. “And now that she’s 6, that isn’t even a possibility anymore. So something that was making me feel impatient, that’s even removed, For whatever reason, that’s not our luck, not our path. You know, as hard as certain things have been for me, it’s harder thinking about how things will be for her. I have a lot of things that she doesn’t and some of what I have, I can give to her: The memories that I have, the objects that I have, the physical reminders that I have, the stories.”