Watching Over Them

Williams had hesitations about selling the home she shared with Matilda and the 10 Things I Hate About You star in 2014. “At that time, I was inconsolable, because I felt, ‘How will he be able to find us? This is where we lived and he won’t know where we are.’ And now, I can’t believe I thought that,” she admitted to WSJ Magazine in February 2017. “Maybe that’s what’s making me cry is I feel sad for the person who thought he won’t be able to locate [us].”